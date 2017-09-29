The Most Beautiful Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Thus Far

(L-R) Chloé, Balmain, Dries Van Noten. Rex Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week has just about reached its halfway point, and already designers have presented beautiful shoe styles that have truly outdone all expectations. With so many great styles already shown, spring 2018 will definitely be a season of fashionable footwear.

Rendered in luxe black, the peep-toe bootie from Balmain is made iconic by its thick, sleek fabric wrapped over the entire shoe down to its clear stiletto heel. Its silver-tone chain embellishment over the toe creates a charming appeal. Balmain showed styles with similar details over a sturdy black finish, such as an over-the-knee boot with hardware detailing wrapped around the ankle and lining the sole.

Balmain spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Chloé revamped its classic ankle boot style adding a lace-up front and cut-outs at the sides. One such style is done in an eclectic print with bursts of color in orange, green and blue. With a high tongue, buckles at the ankle and over the toe, a pointed toe and stacked heel, this style is highly creative and gorgeous.

Chloé spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Borrowing elements from the Chelsea boot style, such as a pull-tab and elastic accents at the sides, Loewe created an utterly unique ankle boot. Their style is made distinctive by jutting strips of triangularly cut fabric running down the center. A tapered heel adds to the geometric, linear qualities of this shoe.

Loewe spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

A metallic finish brings a touch of glam to Maison Margiela’s unique ankle boot. Its tapered, stacked heel and detailing along the upper are both done in black, allowing a dramatic contrast in color. It’s ankle is left open and wrap-around straps are used to secure the shoe to the ankle, almost like a hybrid between an evolved mule and a slingback. However innovative, this Maison Margiela’s creation is a gorgeous shoe.

Maison Margiela spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Admired for his impeccable use of patterns and great eye for colors, it’s no surprise that Dries Van Noten’s footwear style for spring 2018 showcased a beautiful array of both. One highlight is a block-heeled boot that runs mid-calf and is done in a deep purple hue with bronze and white floral detailing embroidered throughout.

Dries Van Noten, spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Chloé Brings It With the Boot for Spring ’18 at Paris Fashion Week

Dries Van Noten Spring ’18 Collection Features Velvet, Embroidered Boots and More

Naomi Campbell Walked for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Runway Show in Paris