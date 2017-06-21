The Balenciaga Men’s Spring 2018 Show Was Dedicated to Dads

View Slideshow Balenciaga spring '18 REX/Shutterstock

Father’s Day may have fallen on Sunday, but Demna Gvasalia chose to celebrate it today instead. The spring ’18 Balenciaga show in Paris was dedicated to dads, and some of the models even walked with their kids.

Set in the shady Bois de Bologne – good idea, given the 98-degree heatwave in the City of Light – the collection celebrated the sort of classic dad style that sends shivers down the spines of teenagers across the land. Many of the looks even featured trousers with pant-style overlays so it seemed to the untrained eye that models were actually wearing their pants on the outside.

Footwear involved monk straps bearing the new Balenciaga logo done in (fake) gold, chunky sneakers like the $10 ones from the market and brogues with shiny Balenciaga printed stripes like that embarrassing party shirt dad saves for special occasions.

Come 2018, we’ll warrant that dad dancing will be the height of chic as well.

