Badgley Mischka Is Having a Floral Moment for Spring ’18

If you were yearning for romantic vibes, healthy servings were available at Badgley Mischka’s spring ’18 New York Fashion Week runway show, where striking floral and bejeweled moments were aplenty.

Inspired by gardenias, bougainvillea and other exotic flowers found on Italy’s island of Capri, designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka paired strappy sandals and flats — in metallics and adorned with crystal and jewel accents — with ethereal gowns in a variety of floral and bold prints.

For the color palette, hues of pink and orange — featuring multicolored rafia tassels and bright, statement earnings — ruled the runway for a glamorous take on spring style. Meanwhile, embellished evening sandals and satin, closed-toe flats elevated simpler white and blue pieces that gave a nod to nautical dressing.

Actress Alfre Woodard and “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were among the celebrities front and center to take in the dreamy display.

