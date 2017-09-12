Alice + Olivia Serves Feminine, Edgy Vibes in Reimagined Chelsea Hotel for NYFW

View Slideshow Alice + Olivia spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet has given a historic New York landmark its ultimate do-over moment.

For her label’s spring 2018 New York Fashion Week presentation, Bendet created an interactive gallery that reimagined the storied Chelsea Hotel as a space dedicated to the aesthetic vision of eight up-and-coming female contemporary artists.

The reimagined rooms included a dinette by artist Tallulah Willis, a kitchen by Lucy Sparrow, a foyer by Francesca DiMattio, a bathroom laid out by Angelica Hicks and a living room dreamed up by Lola Schnabel.

Those spaces provided the ultimate muse for Bendet’s spring line.

Eye-catching floral and bold prints in vibrant colors were an apt display of her signature fun and feminine yet edgy vision for Alice + Olivia. Meanwhile, a “feminist” wall in one of the rooms and a graphic tee labeled “The World Needs More Sparkle” adorning the models added thoughtful touches.

The extent of the artists’ influence on Bendet were evident in neon prints inspired by Willis’ room, Twinkies and Hostess cupcakes clutches inspired by Sparrow’s kitchen and an assortment of mixed prints and florals stirred by DiMattio’s work.

Dating back to the 1880s, the legendary Chelsea Hotel served as a communal space for iconic writers, artists and musicians including Andy Warhol, Bob Dylan, Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith.

