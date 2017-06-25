4 New Adidas x Y-3 Sneakers You Need To Know About From Paris

“Y-3 has been the Uniform of the Street since 2003,” said Mr Yohji Yamamoto backstage before the spring ’18 show today at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

The sportswear power house and the iconic Japanese designer celebrated the 15th anniversary of their relationship with the introduction of four new sneaker styles using the most cutting edge technology.

The new Suberou slip on sneaker comes with statement graphics on the tongue. The Bashyo is a slim, midcut style that mixes stretch canvas, leather and rubber. The Saikou comes with adidas boostTM cushioning, sock-like Primeknit upper and suede toe cap.

Y-3 spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

The Kusari has a brand new side-facing lace system for increased stability. Slip on sneakers and sock style models are set to be an huge trend for spring ’18 but let’s not forget that adidas has spearheaded these constructions from the get-go.

Y-3 spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Red high top looks made for a celebratory splash of color amidst the mass of monochrome and there where also plenty of logo hosiery on display. After all, what uniform is complete without a pair of regulation issue socks?

Click through the gallery to view the full spring 2018 collection of sleek new sneaker styles presented on the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.