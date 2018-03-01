3.1 Phillip Lim Debuted a Sock Sandal Hybrid for Spring ’18

On the runway at 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring ’18 at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Was it menswear inspired, or was it feminine and sophisticated? At 3.1 Phillip Lim’s spring ’18 runway show, both ideas were wrapped seamlessly into one. One minute, a boxy pinstripe blazer went by and the next, a dainty little black dress. The common denominator between the two themes was none other than the footwear — a sensible mix of chunky and platformed styles, which also straddled the line between mens and womenswear.

A model wears the sock sandal shoe hybrid on the runway at 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring ’18 at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Lim’s decision to offer all chunky/platformed shoes isn’t too surprising — for the designer’s spring ’17 show it was all about super-chunky heels. This time around, however, Lim lowered the heel and focused in on a few key silhouettes like “mandal” style slides, heavy duty black boots and platform sandals with silver hardware.

Platform sandals with silver hardware at 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring ’18 at New York Fashion Week Rex Shutterstock

The real newness, however, came in the form of what can best be described as a sock-sandal hybrid. While the style features an open-toe silhouette, the sock banding starts from the heel and wraps around the calf. It seems Lim has decided to opt out of the onslaught of sock booties taking over the streets and instead, create his own avant-garde iteration of the idea.

A sock sandal shoe hybrid on the runway at 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring ’18 at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

