Vetements’ Spring 2017 Couture Collection Is All About ‘Stereotypes’

View Slideshow Vetements Couture Spring 2017 REX Shutterstock

This is the second time designer Demna Gvasalia has hijacked Paris couture week to showcase an upcoming Vetements collection. Give it a few years and it might become as traditional as a couture show’s being closed by a bride. But more about that later.

Fashion’s arch disruptor staged his couture takeover, Tuesday in Paris’ Centre Georges Pompidou. Models entered and exited via two escalators — a riff, no doubt, on Louis Vuitton’s famous spring 2013 show in the Louvre’s Cour Carrée.

Titled “Stereotypes,” it took street-casting to the next level and featured a motley crew one might expect to encounter on the escalators of a busy station. There was the office worker, soldier, eccentric old lady, windbreaker sporting tourist, metal head, goth, punk and so on.

In the best tradition of couture. There was also the bride. Everyone’s spotted the odd bride on the subway after all. As for this one, she’d teamed her gown with Vetements’ signature cigarette lighter sock boots. Respect.

