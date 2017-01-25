John Galliano Amped Up the Bizarre Factor for Maison Margiela’s Spring 2017 Couture Collection

Maison Margiela Couture 2017 REX Shutterstock

Maison Margiela is well-known for the deconstructionist and oft surrealist principles of its eponymous founder. Taking something apart and rebuilding it with off-center skew is as much a part of the house’s DNA as those signature cloven-toe shoes.

Creative director John Galliano didn’t disappoint. For his couture collection that showed in Paris on Wednesday, he took that cloven toe motif and amped up the bizarre factor.

Maison Margiela Couture 2017 REX Shutterstock

His drawstring rain boots, a wider reimagining of the classic Tabi, bore an uncanny resemblance to a bucket bag one might tote. They came in both ankle-length and over the knee versions in black, white and red colorways. The longer styles were also lashed around the leg for a snugger fit.

Maison Margiela Couture 2017 REX Shutterstock

Maison Margiela Couture 2017 REX Shutterstock

So while a slashed-to-ribbons red trench coat that also walked the runway may not do much against the elements, Margiela’s couture clients can at least ensure their feel will stay warm and dry.