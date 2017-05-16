16 Comfortable Graduation Ceremony Shoes for Teens

View Slideshow Steve Madden Rizzaa block-heel sandal, $79.95; zappos.com Courtesy of Zappos.

Graduating from high school — and figuring out what comes next — can be a stressful time for teens. One thing that shouldn’t be a source of worry? Deciding what shoes to wear on graduation day.

While many kids will want to dress to impress, comfort can’t be sacrificed. Ceremonies often run long, and many students head straight to parties and celebrations after the big event. An uncomfortable pair of shoes can spoil the fun. To help kids pin down the perfect footnote for their cap-and-gown ensemble, we shopped the market for shoes that deliver both style and a feel-good fit.

As a general rule, girls should steer clear of spiky heels — after all, no one wants to have an embarrassing tumble on stage. Wedges and chunky block heels are a great alternative, offering height with a more stable footing.

Toms’ Sienna cork-wrapped wedge features a neutral color palette to match any grad gown, as well as an ankle strap for added support.

Toms Sienna cork-wrapped wedge, $79; toms.com

Vince Camuto showcases a block heel on this peep-toe style, detailed with a pretty lace-up construction and cut-out accents.

Vince Camuto Tressa lace-up sandal, $79.90; nordstrom.com

Flat sandals are another style to consider. Not only are they easy on the feet, but they’re a big trend right now so you’ll find a plethora of options from many of your favorite brands and designers. We love this sophisticated metallic style from Soludos, accented with laser-cut geometric designs.

Soludos laser-cut banded sandal, $109; soludos.com

For guys, tried-and-true styles such as oxfords, loafers and dressy sneakers are ideal for the occasion. Look for flexible rubber bottoms, rather than stiff leather soles, for a more comfortable wearing experience. Tommy Hilfiger’s Seaside perforated oxford, available in several different shades, puts a younger, sportier spin on an old classic.

Tommy Hilfiger Seaside perforated oxford, $80; zappos.com

Sneaker lovers will approve of this navy number from J&M 1850. The sleek leather finish and subtle stitching details give the shoe a sophisticated, dressed-up feel.

J&M 1850 Allistir sneaker, $145; nordstrom.com

