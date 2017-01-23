The Shoes at Dior’s Spring 2017 Couture Show Were a Riff on a Bow Tie

View Slideshow Dior spring '17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

For her Dior debut, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri chose to switch things up. The opening look was a reimagining of the house’s iconic Bar Jacket — as a hoodie. (Admittedly, it looked more like a cape, in keeping with the collection’s fairy-tale theme.)

Dior spring ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

The spring 2017 show took place today at the Musée Rodin in Paris. Androgynous interpretations of the house’s codes soon segued into the dreamscape of couture legend.

Footwear, conceived in black plumetis, echoed the feminine tulle of gowns alongside the more masculine tuxedo dressing elements at play. Shoes came in two animations: a flat, pointed slipper and the lowest of kitten heels, complete with an ankle strap. Both were embellished with a black bow tie, and in the case of the kitten, cinching the ankle as a necktie might do.

Dior spring ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at the shoes in Dior’s spring ’17 couture show. REX Shutterstock

