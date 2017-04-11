15 Easter-Egg-Colored Shoes Perfect For Spring

View Slideshow Sophia Webster's Lucita Wedge, $350; sophiawebster.com Courtesy of brand.

Spring has finally sprung. With Easter right around the corner, you may be looking for the perfect pastel-colored shoes. Well, you’re in luck. A variety of brands have added soft-hued pinks, yellow, blues and greens to their spring collections — with price points ranging from high to low — and we’ve rounded up some of this season’s top picks.

To start, Sophia Webster has multiple styles to choose from, but the Lucita Wedge is a standout for those who can’t chose one color. The yellow and violet woven sandals give off Easter-basket vibes, and are completed with pastel pink straps and magenta binding.

Sophia Webster’s Lucita Wedge, $350; sophiawebster.com Courtesy of brand.

For those looking to spend under $100, Marc Fisher is offering its Sahar block heel in light blue suede with a scalloped topline for an added touch of femininity.

Sahar Heel, $95; t.com. Courtesy of brand.

Sneaker lovers are in luck, too. Puma launched its Suede Classic Easter collection for men, which includes an Easter egg cracked sole on a pastel tone upper.

Puma Suede Classic Easter Sneaker, $80; puma.com Courtesy of brand.

And if you’re looking for shoes to help celebrate the Easter holiday in literal fashion, Katy Perry’s d’Orsay flat, called The Jessica, may be your best bet. Detailed with ears, whiskers and a fluffy tail, her whimsical flats are quite literally bunny rabbits in shoe form.

Katy Perry’s The Jessica, $129; katyperrycollections.com Courtesy image.

Click through the gallery to see more pastel shoe options from Gucci, Sam Edelman, Vans and more for spring.