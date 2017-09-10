Victoria Beckham Adds Femininity to Her Spring Collection With Sparkling Pastel Pumps at NYFW

View Slideshow Victoria Beckham REX Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham closed out her spring ’18 fashion show looking notably chic in an all-Americana white t-shirt and jeans look. The designer paired the classic ensemble with her spring ’18 pastel lavender pumps.

Victoria Beckham at her spring ’18 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock

On Sunday morning, with husband David and son Brooklyn seated front row, Beckham displayed her second shoe collection at New York Fashion Week since she debuted her first full-scale footwear line on the runway for fall ’17.

This time around, though, she unveiled many more styles on the runway — compared to the two she featured in February — that were part of a pretty pastel palette for spring.

Pumps in a purple, sea-foam green and blue added femininity to much of the menswear spirit of the collection.

Victoria Beckham spring ’18 REX Shutterstock

While trousers, collared blouses and suited looks were seen, Beckham also included flowing skirts and fluid silk dresses in the collection.

More shoe styles included sparkling green and silver pumps as well as glittered loafer-like heels.

Victoria Beckham spring ’18 REX Shutterstock

