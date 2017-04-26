Bridal High-Tops and PVC Pumps Steal the Show at Oscar de la Renta

View Slideshow Styles from Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Fashion Week spring 2018 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

From flower girls in appliquéd high-tops to an inspired jean jacket, cotton tank top, tulle skirt and PVC pumps mashup, this was not your average Oscar de la Renta bridal show.

For spring ’18, newly minted co-designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia reworked the wedding-wardrobe playbook to charming, fresh effect.

Shoes also walked the line between the house’s vaunted elegance and a welcome modernity. Like the gowns and smart pantsuits on display, styles were crisp and erred on the side of simplicity.

Pointed-toe pumps had high-shine PVC inserts at the side and thin piping. They mimicked a d’Orsay shape and were a sharp finishing touch to jumpsuit looks. The standard stiletto sandal was done in a pared-down asymmetrical snaking-strap version. Abbreviated or intermission hemlines offered a peek at many of the footwear options in the collection.

But the littlest ones in white stole the show, in either flora-embellished sneakers or adorable Mary Janes.

