The Best Creepers and Creeper-Style Sneakers to Buy Now

Kendall and Kylie Creeper Sneakers. View Slideshow
Kendall and Kylie Creeper Sneakers.
Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Having been named 2016’s Shoe of the Year, it’s undeniable that Rihanna’s Creepers by Fenty Puma are an It style of the moment. The shoe, which once seemed to be reserved only for the ‘punk’ or ‘goth’ kids in the ’90s, is now being worn by everyone from Madonna to Gigi and Bella Hadid to Riley Keough.

Madonna Rihanna Puma CreepersMadonna wearing Fenty Puma Creepers. Instagram.
Gigi Hadid's Shoe Style 2015Gigi out and about with sister Bella, both wearing Puma by Rihanna Creeper sneakers. Splash.
Riley KeoughRiley Keough wearing Fenty Puma by Rihanna Creepers. REX Shutterstock

From classic T.U.K.’s to designer creepers, the style is permeating many different brands. Luckily, you have FN to narrow down your search for the coolest creepers.

Like these incredible high top leather creepers from Coach. Pair these with a velvet mini skirt and a T-shirt and you’re set.

Coach leather high top whipstitch creepersCoach leather high top whipstitch creepers. Courtesy of brand

Coach Whipstich high top creepers, $525; coach.com

Another amazing rendition of the classic creeper are these pink suede creeper sneakers from Urban Outfitters.

Hollie Suede Creeper Sneaker.Hollie Suede Creeper Sneaker. Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

Hollie Suede Creeper Sneaker, $65; urbanoutfitters.com

If you’re looking for designer creepers, look no further than these beautiful Commes des Garcons creepers topped with pony hair for a luxe vibe.

creepersComme Des Garcons Homme Plus Pony Hair George Cox Shoes. Courtesy of Forward

Commes Des Garcons Homme Plus Pony Hair George Cox Shoes, $451; fwrd.com

But if you did want to look further for designer creepers, these McQ Alexander Wang velvet, embellished creepers will edge up any outfit.

creepersMcQ Alexander McQueen velvet embellished creepers. Courtesy of Stylebop

McQ Alexander McQueen Velvet Embellished Creepers, $281; stylebop.com

