A Guide to the Coolest High-Top Sneakers on Etsy

Custom Vans HI-Sk8 sneakers. Courtesy of Etsy

Sometimes you just want something unique — and one of the best places to find something cool and custom is Etsy. The peer-to-peer e-commerce site, which focuses on handmade or vintage items, offers some awesome kicks. Whether it’s hand-dyed Chuck Taylors or vintage 1970s Pony Slamdunk high-tops and beyond, you’re bound to find something that speaks to you. FN has rounded up some of the coolest high-top sneakers you can find on Etsy.

These Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars are hand-painted — and if you’re at all into astronomy, these sneaks are definitely your style.

Hand-painted Converse sneakers, $140.99; etsy.com

And if superheroes are your thing — or even just girl power — these high-tops are a fun way to rev up your style.

Custom Wonder Woman high-top canvas sneakers, $47.99; etsy.com

