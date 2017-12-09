Sneaker Lovers Are Obsessed With These Next-Level Millennial Pink Shoes

Dubai's Sole DXB drops sneaker exclusive. J. Hollaender

If you’re in the market for some sneakers no one else has, Dubai’s Sole DXB should be on your radar. The annual fashion meets hip-hop festival had some major shoe drops during its festivities. But among all the exclusive releases, there’s one that stood out from the rest.

At the event’s closing day on Saturday, the German sneaker company Sonra surprised fans with its limited edition Millennial Pink Bae 2.0 shoe. Only 50 handcrafted pairs were made especially for Sole DXB — and they apparently won’t be available anywhere afterwards.

This isn’t the first time Sonra has created a sneaker like this. The brand also had the original Bae in a bubblegum pink color, which sold-out. Judging by the crowds of people shopping, the new style is likely gone too.



The label takes pride in producing its shoe collection through an environmentally-friendly manufacturing process, which aims to eliminate waste.

