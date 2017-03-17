7 Dresses to Pair With Sneakers This Spring

View Slideshow Shop dresses to go with your sneakers this spring. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Most of the time, kicks are the most comfortable option in the footwear department. So it’s nice to wear sneakers whenever possible — to the office, on a dinner date, out for drinks. But there’s always the risk of looking too casual, so if you just slip in to a dress, you can’t go wrong. Some might argue that on many occasions the dress-and-sneakers combo is your simplest, comfiest bet.

For a dinner date, try pairing this cool Elizabeth and James navy sleeveless velvet dress with crisp white leather high-tops from Common Projects.

Elizabeth and James Michelle cut-out side velvet dress, $421; matchesfashion.com; Common Projects Tournament zip-up high-top leather trainers, $350; matchesfashion.com.

To dress up your look at the office, try this floral Junya Watanabe dress with asymmetrical sleeves and navy suede Adidas Stan Smiths.

Junya Watanabe Layered floral-print crepe de chine and cotton dress, $1,045; net-a-porter.com; Adidas Originals Stan Smith suede sneakers, $85; net-a-porter.com.

For more, click through the slideshow.

