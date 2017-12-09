Dior Homme Released 50 Pairs of These Comfy Sneakers Inspired By Jesse Owens

Dior Homme’s artistic director Kris Van Assche has been teasing the luxury brand’s new product launches since last month. With the holidays being so close, we have to admit, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Starting today at Dubai’s Sole DXB festival, shoppers will finally be able to get a hold of some of the items just in time for the most wonderful time of the year.
Unfortunately, the catch is that you have to act fast. The French fashion house is dropping only 50 pairs of its limited edition Bo1 sneakers exclusively at the festival. Whether you’re a shoe collector or not, you’ll want to add this red and black beauty to your wardrobe. Not only will the kicks complement an array of different looks, but the black calfskin material and memory foam soles will deliver a new level of sneaker quality and comfort you never knew existed. The shoes are also inspired by the Dassler brothers’ OG design for the legendary Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympic Games making them all the more special.
In addition to the shoes, Dior Homme is spotlighting their recent collaboration with contemporary bike brand Bogarde at Sole DXB. They’re allowing attendees to pre-order the $3,200 bike at the festival and given that only 70 will be made worldwide, those going have a solid shot of snagging one for themselves.
A long list of popular footwear brands — including Nike, Reebok, Puma, and more — are set to showcase exclusive products at the event. This is only the beginning, stay tuned with our updates surrounding the hype.
