José Neves of Farfetch Creates Customizable Unisex Sneakers

Swear Regent hi-top sneakers. Farfetch.com

Savvy with reaching consumers in the digital age, Farfetch founder José Neves has revamped his 22-year-old sneaker brand, Swear, allowing it a model that meets 21st century wants.

The updated Swear features only unisex styles, will not follow seasons and is completely customizable. A new “blank canvas” shoe will launch each month. These changes cater to shoppers’ wants — not having to wait for something new, not being limited to women’s or men’s styles and having a say in how their sneakers look.

“I really believe that customization will be the next revolution in luxury,” Neves explained to The Business of Fashion. “The customer is less and less engaged with products and more and more engaged with experiences. I think customization is a very powerful movement.”

Swear Vyner sneakers, $510-620; Farfetch.com

There are two levels of customization based on how much a shopper wants to design and how long he or she wants to wait.

The basic level is Customize 48 H, which allows the customer to decide style, color and material. This option can ship within 48 hours.

Customize 360 allows the shopper more control. He or she can essentially design the entire sneaker, tweaking every element and adding a personal touch. It takes four to six weeks to get their sneakers with this option, as the shoe has to be built from scratch.

Styles range from $340 to $5,220 and can be customized in either vegetarian material or a list of luxury leathers including suede, hairy calf, python, ostrich and crocodile leather.

The new Swear launches today on Farfetch.

Swear Maddox slip-on sneakers, $330-410; Farfetch.com

