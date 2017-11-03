Zappos Launches Concept Store for All Your Favorite Old-School Sneakers

Adidas Stan Smith Nordstrom

Have a few old-school sneaker staples you keep buying again and again?

In a partnership with Concepts boutique co-owner Tarek Hassan, Zappos launched The Ones, a store that specializes in retro sneaker styles. During his more than 20 years with the brand, Hassan has frequently worked on sneaker collaborations with brands such as Nike and New Balance that have become popular with streetwear enthusiasts.

Tarek Hassan, co-owner of Concepts.

The Ones, which launched earlier this week as an online shop and shoppable Instagram account, features classic sneaker styles such as the Adidas Originals Stan Smith tennis shoes, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star high-tops, Puma Suede and Vans Old Skool. The sneakers go from $39.99 to $75 and are displayed online as a compilation of retro looks.

Along with launching the online store and Instagram account, Zappos will be organizing a pop-up with Hassan on Nov. 14. The New York City-based pop-up shop, which will be open from 9 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET at 229 Hudson Street that Wednesday, will feature the sneakers that The Ones currently sells at its online shop.

The Nov. 14 event is meant to be the start of a series of store “pop-ins,” including one at the Bird Brooklyn boutique, that will be taking place this fall and into the new year.