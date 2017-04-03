Philipp Plein’s Milan Flagship Has A Private Jet Themed Bar

The Air Force Plein Bar in Milan. Courtesy Photo

Philipp Plein is ready to take off.

The label is planning to enhance its store experience by implementing a series of activities in its Milanese men’s flagship, located in the city’s central Corso Venezia.

Opened in January during Men’s Fashion Week, the 7,319-square-foot unit showcases Philipp Plein and Plein Sport ready-to-wear and accessories collections. Distributed on three floors, the store also features the Air Force Plein Bar, a private jet themed bar conceived by Milanese interior design firm CLS.

The Air Force Plein Bar in Milan Courtesy Photo

The company has decided to boost this area hosting a series of exclusive parties with selected guest lists, once a month. Each party will be themed according to a different destination, which will be unveiled on location through footage broadcasted by airplane window-shaped screens.

Held on March 30, the first party had Miami as its destination. Italian bloggers and press gathered in a relaxed atmosphere, sipping Philipp Plein-labeled Champagne and having caviar canapés served by hostesses in customized uniforms, while a pilot-DJ provided the soundtrack of the evening.

The next parties are scheduled to run the last Thursday of each month, but the respective guest lists have not been disclosed yet.

In addition to the bar, the Philipp Plein men’s flagship also includes an art gallery showcasing artist Alec Monopoly’s paintings.

The company counts 110 doors worldwide, with the number expected to increase this year, starting from the upcoming opening inside the Galeries Lafayette in Paris.