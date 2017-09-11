Nordstrom’s Latest Store Barely Stocks Clothes Or Shoes — Here’s Why

Nordstrom. AP Images.

Nordstrom is massively downsizing its real estate with its latest retail concept, Nordstrom Local, which will occupy a space of 3,000 square feet, while the typical Nordstrom department store is about 140,000.

Nordstrom Local is a customer-focused concept that focuses on services to better assist shoppers rather than stocking inventory. It is closer to a community hub than a store, offering a comfortable meeting space where shoppers can enjoy a coffee, glass of wine or a local beer while discussing clothing and styling options.

The retail platform considers the overall experience of the Nordstrom shopper. It is far more than a traditional store where shoppers pick out clothing, purchase it and leave. Instead, Nordstrom Local offers customers great services and engaging with them to help meet their needs.

After discussing his or her wants with a personal stylist over a drink, the shopper at Nordstrom Local can select items that the personal stylist can provide. Once shopping needs have been met, the shopper can enjoy a manicure at Nordstrom Local to complement his or her new outfits.

Nordstrom SVP of customer experience Shea Jensen led the conceptual plan. She explained, “We know there are more and more demands on a customer’s time, and we wanted to offer our best services in a convenient location to meet their shopping needs. Finding new ways to engage with customers on their terms is more important to us now than ever.”

In addition to one-on-one personal styling and nail services, Nordstrom Local offers pickups from online shopping, alterations and tailoring, curbside pickup and services for Nordstrom’s Trunk Club. The first Nordstrom Local will launch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Oct. 3.

