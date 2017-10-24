You Can Order From a Net-a-Porter Room Service Menu at This London Hotel

The Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter holiday campaign. Courtesy photo

Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter are amping up their personal-shopping offerings and catering in particular to guests at The Ned in London.

Both e-tailers are offering 24-7 in-room service for clients who are staying at the hotel and members’ club run by Soho House and Sydell Group. Shoppers can select from an in-room menu that can be requested from reception, with items to be delivered to their room in under 30 minutes.

This year, the company introduced at-home services including “You Try, We Wait,” “Net-a-Porter at Home” and “Mr Porter at Home.” “You Try, We Wait” is a same-day-service option where personal shoppers let clients try on items prior to returns, while “Net-a-Porter at Home” and “Mr Porter at Home” offer clients additional at-home consultations where customers are presented with edited offerings culled by their personal shopper.

Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter have also unveiled their joint holiday campaign, shot by photographer Sebastian Kim, who has worked for Vogue, GQ and Time. The campaign stars models Anais Mali and Ollie Edwards, who are pictured partying in a hotel. The campaign is the third co-branded initiative from the two retailers. It includes a short film that will run on the e-retailers’ websites and social media channels.