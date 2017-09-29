22 Cute Dogs Star in Neiman Marcus’ Fall Shoes Campaign

View Slideshow A look at Neiman Marcus x The Dogist fall shoes catalog. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

What can brighten up your day more than looking at photos of shoes and dogs? My guess is pretty much nothing.

Neiman Marcus is hitting all the softs spots in its fall ’17 shoes and handbags campaign. The retailer teamed up with The Dogist photographer, Elias Weiss Friedman, and hit the streets of New York to shoot a cute and cuddly cast of dogs paired with the season’s best accessories.

A look at Neiman Marcus x The Dogist fall shoes catalog. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

For those not familiar, Friedman is responsible for The Dogist Instagram account, which has 2.7 million followers, as well as his NY Times bestselling book “The Dogist,” which is a photo-documentary series about the beauty of dogs.

In the Neiman Marcus catalog, small and large pups give their best blue steel as they pose next to some of fall’s standout shoes.

Highlights include a white-puffy eskimo dog, fittingly paired with Moncler boots, a yellow lab with pink sandals by Valentino, tiny Chihuahuas with Rene Caovilla heels, and plenty more curly-haired toy dogs giving their famous puppy eyes so you’ll buy a pair of shoes.

Click through the gallery to see man’s best friend in all their modeling glory.

