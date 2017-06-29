MatchesFashion’s Cassie Smart on Overcoming Challenges and Trusting your Instinct

Cassie Smart MatchesFashion.com

Each day in June, FN is highlighting female forces in the industry as part of our Women in Power series.

Cassie Smart, buying manager for footwear and bags at MatchesFashion.com, talks about overcoming challenges, trusting her instinct and the importance of her female mentors.

On her biggest breakthrough:

Becoming buying manger for bags and footwear and growing with the department in a digital landscape, gaining valuable experience and working with a truly inspirational team.

On whether women do enough to support women:

I’ve been very lucky, my mentors have always been ambitious, powerful driven women. They have encouraged my opinion and my voice and given me the confidence to trust my instincts and to be heard. Their support has given me the the determination to succeed in my career.

On recent challenges:

Working in a fast growing online business is both challenging and rewarding. You have to be proactive and react quickly to change. However, one of the great things about working at MatchesFashion is its collaborative nature. With open communication across all different teams you can overcome anything.

Advice she would give to her younger self:

Soak up as much experience as you can, listen and trust your instinct.