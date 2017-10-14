Mansur Gavriel Takes on NYC With an All-Pink Holiday Pop-Up Shop

The new pop-up boutique will remain open until Winter 2018. Alyssa Greenberg

Leather lovers, rejoice: the famed leather shoe and bag brand Mansur Gavriel is celebrating the holidays by opening a second shop in New York City.

The brand, which is known for leather pieces in bright colors and structured shapes, opened a second NYC location in the form of a temporary pop-up shop. In it, users will be able to buy the brand’s fall 2017 collection of shoes, bags and ready-to-wear clothing pieces in advance of the winter holidays. A limited collection of exclusive ready-to-wear clothing will also be available at the Madison Avenue shop.

Mansur Gavriel opened its second location in NYC. Alyssa Greenberg

The brand was founded by fashion lovers Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur in 2012, and has since been picked up by numerous department stores. Mansur Gavriel’s first Soho location had originally started as a pop-up shop.

“The pop-up format has [also] been really successful for us, so that’s definitely something we would like to replicate,” brand president Shira Sue Carmi told the Business of Fashion.

To complement the brand’s light and feminine style, the Mansur Gavriel pop-up store will feature a pink color palette in everything from the clothing to the wall décor and have a flower shop selling arrangements for the guests.

Located at 620 Madison Avenue, the new pop-up boutique opened on Friday and will remain in the same location into the start of 2018.