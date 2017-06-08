Nicholas Kirkwood Adds New Stiletto Style, Combat Boots For Resort ’18

View Slideshow Nicholas Kirkwood's Ziggy ankle boo in ink suede for resort '18. Tommy Iannaccone

Nicholas Kirkwood was inspired by Italian architecture for his resort ’18 collection. The line is filled with his signature designs, but is updated with some unexpected new styles including a stiletto heel as well as a combat boot.

The Nini, made with delicate, linear hardware is a brand-new block heel style. The shoe is finished with a gold metal adornment as seen against the block heel structure. The upper includes a fold-over design and is available in multiple fabrications such as the standout bleached calf characol and soft clay. The shoes are also also available in nappa, satin and suede.

Nicholas Kirkwood’s Nini sandal for resort ’18. Tommy Iannaccone

This silhouette was specifically influenced by architect Carlo Scarpa and his work on the Olivetti showroom in Venice, Italy with its brass and concrete cubing forms.

For pre-spring, Kirkwood introduced a mid-calf length combat boot as part of the Casati group. The combat boots offer an edgier vibe to the collection, but also still has a touch of femininity due to his signature pearl detailing, which is also seen throughout the collection. The boots come in black satin drill, ink-colored metallic weave, as well as a charcoal bleached specchio.

Another new item is the stiletto heeled pump. The VV features a signature cut-out detail and a mesh vamp.

Nicholas Kirkwood’s VV stiletto pump. Tommy Iannaccone

The line is filled out with t-bar sandals, loafers, mules and sneakers. Colors seen throughout the collection includes platinum blue, lime, stone, rosewood and copper gold.

