The 5 Best Resort Sandals to Match Your Holiday Beach Vacay

Not all winter holidays are filled with boots, snow and the hygge life. For some, it’s more about poolside chaise lounge chairs, sunglasses and sand between the toes.

Part of the fun of anticipating a beach vacation is planning and packing a corresponding wardrobe, and the destination provides all the necessary inspiration. Here are five of the best resort sandals paired with warm-weather locales — plus, what to wear with them.

St. Barts

The New Year’s Eve hotspot is known for its mix of Euro glam and Caribbean boho-casual vibes. Balance a standout Missoni knit maillot and look-at-me paisley Etro sunnies with simple gold Intrecciato woven slip-on sandals from Bottega Veneta.

A gilded St. Barts ensemble. Courtesy of Farfetch/Etro

Miami

Channel the city’s art deco past with the pastel palette of Tabula Rasa’s Toque off-the-shoulder bikini, Barton Perreira yellow shades and Sophia Webster’s sorbet-tastic Lucita Sand woven wedge sandals.

A <em>muy</em> Miami look. Courtesy of Farfetch, Forward and Net-a-Porter

Tulum

The go-to getaway for Brooklyn’s hipster set, Tulum is all about handcrafted details that channel Mexico’s artisanal traditions. Elina Linardaki’s Fiesta suede platform sandals do just that, as do JadeTribe’s basket mini tassel bag and “it” swim brand Kiini’s white one-piece suit with multihued stitching.

Festive accents for a Tulum trip. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter, Saks and ShopBop

Sydney

Aussie style can be both glam and laid back, taking inspiration from local surf culture. A striped and polka-dot bikini by Rye, mini beaded bucket bag from Sensi Studio and PVC-and-rubber knotted slide sandals from No. 21 strike the right balance.

Sydney’s surf-and-sand essentials. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter, FiveStory and Farfetch

Marrakech

The fashion jet-set destination is known for a style that reflects its local traditions and famous foreign inhabitants. Channel Yves Saint Lauren with a Dion Lee bikini in Majorelle blue, Figue TukTuk tote and Derek Lam’s Masha flat suede slide sandals with grommet detailing.