Rihanna’s Sultry Style at the AMA Awards Through the Years

View Slideshow Rihanna poses at the London launch of her Fenty Beauty line on Sept. 20. Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna has been a red carpet fixture for more than a decade — and if the 29-year-old looked back at her American Music Awards style, she might find a few pieces that didn’t quite pass the test of time.

At Rihanna’s first AMA Awards, the “Umbrella” singer sported a dress with a plunging crystal-embellished top and sparkly skirt, which she paired with shiny black pumps.

Rihanna wears a low-cut dress with crystal embellishment and black heels at the AMA Awards in 2007. Splash

By the 2010 AMAs, Rihanna wore an outfit that seems more similar to what she might wear today. The pop star stepped out in a lacy, red floor-length gown, matching the dress’ color to her red curls.

Rihanna wears a lacy red dress with an open back at the 2010 AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

At the singer’s most recent AMA appearance in 2013, she sported a black, glittery crop top with a matching skirt, complete with sheer detailing.

Rihanna wears a two-piece, glittery ensemble at the AMAs in 2013. Splash

Rihanna hasn’t attended the awards ceremony for the last few years. However, she took home three AMAs last year, winning for Favorite Soul/RB Artist, Favorite Soul/RB Album (for “Anti”) and Favorite Song — Soul/R&B for her hit “Work.”

This year, Rihanna is up for two awards: Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Soul/RB Female Artist. Over the years, Rihanna has won 11 VMAs — including the two she is up for this year — but the singer hasn’t attended the show in person in a few years.

Catch the AMAs live today at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

See Rihanna’s AMAs style through the years.