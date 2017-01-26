6 Unexpected Shoe Trends From the Pre-Fall ’17 Collections

Courtesy of brand.

It’s always fashion week somewhere. The pre-fall collections trickle in over an extended period of time (from December through January), essentially butting up to mainline fall collections of many brands. But more and more retailers are realizing the power of these under-the-radar collections to drive sales in a market where new product can feel stale pretty quickly once it’s been splashed all over social media.

It’s worth reviewing some key standout shoes that speak to bigger trends we anticipate seeing carry over to the upcoming fall ’17 collections and into women’s wardrobes. Here are five standout styles to look out for.

Curves Ahead

At Charlotte Olympia, Mulberry and Dora Teymur, heels took on curvy and courtly proportions. It was a novel version of hyperfemininity and a characterful replacement to the sea of stilettos.

Charlotte Olympia pre-fall ’17. Courtesy of brand.

Ornate Order

At Gucci, No. 21 and Alberta Ferretti, simple shapes such as block-heel boots and mules were decorated with a riotous mix of embroidery, paste embellishment and rhinestones galore.

Bow Tied

From prim and proper to party-ready, the oversize bow was a designer go-to at Zac Posen, Frances Valentine and See By Chloé. What made it fresh? New positioning at the side or back of shoes.

Zac Posen pre-fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

The Fashion Clog

The style set has a new “ugly” shoe to test-drive: clunky, quirky, textural clogs clomped out at Coach to much fanfare. Let’s see who else jumps on the trend.

Coach pre-fall ’17 clogs. Courtesy of brand.

Chic Socks

At Prada’s men’s show, a taste of what’s to come on the women’s side was also teased: beaded angora socks. Paired with satin Mary Janes, the look was pretty cozy indeed.

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Extreme Lugs

Hiking boots and puffs of tulle? Why not? At Moschino and Dsquared2, dressed-up lug-sole boots were made for traversing the Via Della Spiga in style.

Moschino fall ’17 runway. REX Shutterstock.

Moschino fall ’17 runway. REX Shutterstock.

Moschino fall ’17 runway. REX Shutterstock.

