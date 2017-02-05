7 Dog Shoes With Matching Outfits

View Slideshow Courtesy of brands

When your dog is best friend it’s important that they leave the house looking just as good as you do. Whether you’re just going for a quick jaunt around the block, taking them on a plane, or to socialize at the doggy park, FN has you covered. We rounded up seven different matching dog outfit/shoe looks for your favorite pal.

This awesome blue and grey parka paired with grey mesh booties will keep you pup warm.

Pet Life Vintage Aspen Ski Coat With Removable Hood, $24.99; petsmart.com; Meshy Style Zip Up Dog Shoes, $13.85; walmart.com

For a more low-key look, dress you canine in this navy cable knit sweater with high top sneakers to match.

Top Paw Cable Dog Sweater, $4.97; petsmart.com; Norbi Pet Dog Puppy Shoes Boots Anti-slip Sneaker, $5.20; amazon.com

To see the looks, click through the gallery.