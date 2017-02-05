7 Dog Shoes With Matching Outfits

By / 30 mins ago
Matching Dog Shoe/Dog Outfit View Slideshow
Courtesy of brands

When your dog is best friend it’s important that they leave the house looking just as good as you do. Whether you’re just going for a quick jaunt around the block, taking them on a plane, or to socialize at the doggy park, FN has you covered. We rounded up seven different matching dog outfit/shoe looks for your favorite pal.

This awesome blue and grey parka paired with grey mesh booties will keep you pup warm.

Related
7 Pairs of Matching Dog and Human Shoes

7 Matching Dog Shoe/Dog Outfit Looks Every Pup Needs

Pet Life Vintage Aspen Ski Coat With Removable Hood, $24.99; petsmart.com; Meshy Style Zip Up Dog Shoes, $13.85; walmart.com

For a more low-key look, dress you canine in this navy cable knit sweater with high top sneakers to match.

7 Matching Dog Shoe/Dog Outfit Looks Every Pup Needs

Top Paw Cable Dog Sweater, $4.97; petsmart.com; Norbi Pet Dog Puppy Shoes Boots Anti-slip Sneaker, $5.20; amazon.com

To see the looks, click through the gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s