J. Lo and Behati Prinsloo Changed Into Comfy Shoes for Met Gala After-Parties

Behati Prinsloo wears Dr. Martens "1460" boots at Alexander Wang's post-Met Gala after-party. Courtesy of Instagram.

The 2017 Met Gala was just the start of “fashion’s biggest night out” on Monday.

Celebrities and designers posed for photos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City at the annual fundraiser that launched the new “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit.

Ladies and gentlemen… Mrs Levine A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on May 1, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

After the step-and-repeat wrapped, the benefit program commenced and honored Rei Kawakubo, and that’s when the less formal revelry kicked off through bewitching hours.

Nick Jonas loosened his bowtie and posed for a picture with Adrianna Lima and Elizabeth Sulcer, captioning the photo, “after party vibes.”

HOLY FUCK SHES PERFECT WTFFFFFFFFFFFFFF #afterparty #jlo #metgala2017 A post shared by jlover always💓✨6614|4416|32817 (@jloverbby) on May 1, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo swapped out her heels for comfy Dr. Martens boots for Alexander Wang’s after-party.

The wife of Adam Levine donned the brand’s “1460” booties in black with a mini dress. “Ladies and gentlemen… Mrs Levine,” Wang captioned a photo on his Instagram account. He followed up with another picture of Prinsloo, who reclined on Bella Hadid. “Casual,” he captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez slipped out of her Valentino blue dress for an LBD teamed with platform open-toe pumps that had chunk block heels for the Boom Boom Room after-party.

Evan Rachel Wood beamed in Altuzarra in an Instagram photo, writing, “And now..we #afterparty.”

After party vibes #metgala2017 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

