Zadig & Voltaire is Taking on the Sneaker Market

Zadig & Voltaire fall 2018 sneaker campaign. Zadig & Voltaire

Insouciant French label Zadig & Voltaire is jumping feet-first into the sneaker market and has launched a 20-piece collection of kicks for men and women.

The brand is also demonstrating its commitment to the line by debuting dedicated sneaker spaces in its boutiques starting with its new Parisian flagship on Rue Cambon.

“It shows we really believe in it,” said creative director, Cecilia Bonstrom, “because if you don’t believe in it, the customer will know.”

She spoke to Footwear News Wednesday night, at a party marking the launch of the project in Rue Cambon.

The idea of the sneaker, she said, is perfectly in step with the label’s DNA: timeless pieces you can wear day to night. “I looked at myself and my own personal instinct; all the coolest women in the world wear sneakers.”

She kicked things off three seasons ago by adding a pair of white sneakers to the label’s repertoire. Such was its success that she was then given carte blanche. The new collection features studs, embroidery and jolts of color, and comes in both low and high-top models.

It was important, she said, for the look to be very on-brand: “I always stole an idea from a bag or something else in the collection and put in on the sneakers so they are very Zadig and not like sneakers you’d find elsewhere.”

The Western-style embroidery of the label’s classic Nash ankle boots she’s currently sporting appears on some of the new styles. As for the camouflage motif versions, “they come from a jungle print in the collection.”