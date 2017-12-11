Vetements and Friends To Join Men’s Fashion Week Lineup in Paris

Vetements x Reebok Rex

The dates and times are yet to be confirmed, but the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on Monday released the list of new additions to the official runway schedule for Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January, with Vetements among the headlining acts.

The maverick fashion label plans to stage its next coed show — for the fall 2018 season — on Jan. 19 in the French capital. Other names joining the official lineup include France’s Nïuku, Germany’s GmbH, Sweden’s Acne Studios and Britain’s Dunhill London, which in June presented the debut collection from ex-Burberry alum and new creative director Mark Weston on its home turf.

His approach may be full-on gender fluid, but Palomo Spain’s Alejandro Gomez Palomo will also be joining the men’s runway ranks this season. Off-White will be returning to Paris after showing in Florence in June as a special guest of the 92nd edition of international men’s wear trade show Pitti Uomo.

New highlights on the official presentation lineup, meanwhile, include Myar, the solo project of Andrea Rosso, son of entrepreneur Renzo Rosso and the creative director of Diesel licenses, as well as cult Japanese label Takahiromiyashita the Soloist, which earlier in the month will stage a runway show back-to-back with Undercover as fellow guest designers of Pitti Uomo, marking its first show outside of Japan.

Other brands opting for the presentation format this season include Arthur Avellano, Ambush, Amiri, Editions M.R, Nicolas Andreas Taralis, Sadak, Undercover and Yang Li.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week is scheduled to run from Jan. 17 to 21. The provisional calendar will be released shortly.