Louis Vuitton x Supreme Slippers, Calzedonia Sneaker Tights and More News From Paris

Travis Scott performs at a party
Travis Scott performs at a party during Paris Fashion Week, March 2017.
SLIP INTO SOMETHING MORE COMFORTABLE: Louis Vuitton slippers
Kim Jones’ Louis Vuitton collaboration with U.S. skater label Supreme was the talk of the town during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January. But (red) hot off the press comes news of an extra style spotted at the label’s Paris press day on Thursday. These leather travel slippers offer a debonair alternative to the sneaker.

 

But don’t take our word for it. Hip-hop artist (and Louis Vuitton and Supreme fan) Travis Scott was recently spotted in L.A. sporting an early edition.

Travis wears Louis Vuitton x SupremeTravis Scott wears Louis Vuitton x Supreme Supreme_Hustle Instagram

GET FASHIONABLY FIT: Calzedonia sneaker tights
Parisian girls stay lissome-limbed by walking “partout” (that means “everywhere,” FYI). Calzedonia launched 50 dernier sneaker tights last year treated with silver ions to reinforce the heel and regulate perspiration. The label has introduced new models for spring and its plumetis version is on every chic girl’s shopping list. See Alexandre Vauthier’s spring haute couture catwalk for further details.

Cindy Bruna Haute Couture Fashion Week RunwayAlexandre Vauthier spring ’17 haute couture show. REX Shutterstock

To celebrate, Calzedonia teamed up with cool French sneaker brand Mr. Monkies, which makes coated sneakers you can personalize with pens. Models Anna Cleveland and Cindy Bruna — plus a coterie of local illustrators and bloggers — unleashed their creativity during an event this week, and the results are on display at Paris boutiques until March 29.
*Only available in Paris and selected boutiques in Europe.

Calzedonia x Mr Monkies.Calzedonia x Mr. Monkies. Courtesy of brand

GO CRACK THE CODEX: Galerie Azzedine Alaïa
Intricate laser-cut motifs have long been a house code at Azzedine Alaïa, and the maison’s atelier and boutique in Paris’ Marais district is considered the holy grail of fashion. What you might not know is that it also houses an adjoining gallery curated by Monsieur Alaïa himself; the current exhibition is an intriguing show of plates from Luigi Serafini’s “Codex Seraphinianus.” The tome, published in 1981, is an encyclopedia of an unknown world written in an unknown alphabet. Until April 9, Galerie Azzedine Alaïa 18, Rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris

A plate from the Codex Serafina at Galleria AlaiaA plate from the Codex Seraphinianus at Galerie Alaïa Courtesy of brand

GET THE LOOK: Street-style stripes
Black-and-white stripes were all over the spring ’17 runways — at Fendi, Lanvin, Mulberry — and here they are in footwear guise on the Rue du Faubourg Saint Honore. Take a tip from the street style set and team your pumps with fishnet anklets.

Street style in the sunshine on Saint Honoré #stripes #socks #monochrome the one that got away @zara

A post shared by Stephanie Hirschmiller (@stiffyhm) on

Lanvin spring '17.Lanvin spring ’17. REX

