Toms Is Doing a Clothing Line With & Other Stories

Natalie Joos shoots Erin Wasson. Courtesy of Brand.

Charitably minded footwear label, Toms, has teamed up with & Other Stories on a 25-piece collection comprising both footwear and ready-to-wear. The collaboration marks the shoe brand’s debut foray into clothing. The collection is inspired by the laid-back vibe of Los Angeles’ Venice where Toms is based and the promotional campaign is fronted by Venice Beach local, model, Erin Wasson. She has been captured in her natural Californian habitat by photographer Natalie Joos.

Set to launch for spring 2017, the collection features four shoe styles: reinterpretations of the label’s signature espadrilles and slip-on models, plus a new lace-up version and a summer sandal too. The ready-to-wear, created by & Other Stories designer, Georgine Le Toqueux, is all about relaxed summer staples. These include embroidered shift dresses, tops, pants, skirts, a jumpsuit and a kaftan complete with peppy stripes.

According to Le Toqueuz, “the co-lab captures a free-spirited aesthetic that is easy to make your own. It is an invitation to a strong and comfortable wardrobe filled with beautiful prints and vivid colors.”

Toms founder Blake Mycoskie and Erin Wasson. Courtesy of Brand.

In line with the Toms promise (for each pair it sells, the label gives a new pair of shoes to a child in need), & Other Stories will support one month’s worth of English language classes through Magic Bus Women’s Scholarship Fund for every ready-to-wear item it sells. The Fund is a non-government organization that helps equip women in the developing world with important life skills.