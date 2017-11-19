Pusha T, Dior Homme, Kenzo and More at Sole DXB in Dubai

Pusha T performs at the Budweiser Made In America Festival, in Philadelphia in September 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Pusha T and Kano are among the names slated to appear at Sole DBX in Dubai from Dec. 7 to 9, the festival’s organizers announced.

Sole DXB is an annual three-day global street culture festival, with more than 17,000 attendees expected. The festival aims to bring together big names from art, music, fashion, sports and food. At this year’s festival, DXB will spotlight the legacy and influence of contemporary Japanese culture and offer festival-goers the opportunity to shop wares from brand’s like Puma, Asics and Nike.

For the first time, this year’s festival will also include presentations by two luxury designers, Dior Homme and Kenzo, allowing attendees to preview goods from the two labels.

On the music end, headliners for the festival include award-winning rappers Pusha T, Kano and Goldlink.

In addition, the festival will include a series of cultural talks Dec. 8. Pusha T, Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, Staple and more will lead discussions on cultural topics pertinent to their careers and interests.

The event is held in Dubai Design District 3, a hub for innovation and design within the U.A.E. The event is sponsored by Cadillac, Coca-Cola and Dubai Tourism.

Want more?

