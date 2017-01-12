Santoni’s New Campaign Was Inspired by Iconic Movie Posters

Santoni spring summer 2017 campaign. Courtesy of brand.

French art director and photographer Olivier Zahm has shot and conceived Santoni’s spring ’17 advertising campaign.

Star of the show is Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is known for his satirical sculptures, including one titled “La Nona Ora” that depicts Pope John Paul II being struck down by a meteorite. The campaign takes inspiration from cinematographic references including movie posters from “The Graduate” and “The Man Who Loved Women.”

Santoni spring campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Zahm cast the elegant Cattelan as the protagonist, setting him against a series of six pastel backdrops. Sharing the spotlight with the artist are various pairs of legs and Santoni-shod feet. The only exception sees Cattelan playfully blindfolding a girl. He has an emerald green mule in his breast pocket while the lady in question has its opposite number tucked into her negligee.

Santoni spring campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Says Zahm, who has directed the Italian label’s advertising campaigns for the last few seasons now, “Maurizio is not only an elegant man, who loves style and fashion, he is playful and smart.”

“He is also quite an actor, I was inspired to see him act for Santoni in a visual story inspired by some of my favorite movie posters from the Sixties and Seventies… It was natural to shoot him interacting with and looking at the beautiful legs of women.”

Zahm has also recently collaborated with the Italian label on a special edition of its classic Clean Icon sneaker with contrast tongues bearing the slogan “Make Love.”

“It’s the first part of a political message hinting at the unsaid second part,” he explained during a preview in November at Paris’ Colette. “We liked the idea that you repeat this mantra with each step.”

Santoni spring campaign. Courtesy of brand.