Early Basketball Sneakers, Chinese Childen’s Shoes And More on View at the San Francisco Airport

View Slideshow Combat boot California artist Mickey McGowan from 1974. SFO Museum/Mickey McGowan

If your plane is delayed at the San Francisco International Airport, there’s more to do to pass the time than simply shopping and dining.

For those interested in a bit of culture, there’s the SFO Museum, a museum located in the Main Hall [A2] where visitors can view its current exhibit — v on view through Nov. 12. The exhibit is free of charge.

The collection features over 12 pairs of shoes borrowed from area museums and private collections, includes a range of styles from native Alaskan boots to American cowboy boots and a pair from Bhutan called Tshoglham.

Boots from Bhutan circa 20th century. SFO Museum/Mingei International Museum

According to its curator Nicole Mullen, the exhibit was sparked by a previous fashion project she curated that focused on antique purses.

The exhibition features shoes from the 19th and 20th centuries from a range of cultures and countries. Included are western wedding shoes, early basketball sneakers, beaded moccasins, Chinese children’s shoes and Japanese geta, and a whimsical boot by California artist Mickey McGowan.

Clogs from 20th century Turkey of mother-of-pearl. SFO Museum

For those interested in some footwear history courtesy of the museum, practical reasons have long been behind footwear design. Indian padukas or toe-knob sandals, elevate feet from above the hot ground, while Inuit women in part of Canada and Alaska today continue to make boots from caribou and sealskin to keep feet warm and dry.

Cowboy boots were designed for purposes such as horseback riding and by the early 1900s, sneakers were designed for specific sports such as basketball, dating back to 1891.

The exhibit can also be seen online.