Ferragamo’s 1920s Archive Collection Is Very Fashion Forward

A look from Ferragamo's 1927 The Return To Italy capsule collection. Courtesy of Ferragamo.

The Salvatore Ferragamo exhibition 1927 The Return To Italy launched today at the fashion house’s Florentine museum (Museo Salvatore Ferragamo). The show celebrates the Italian designer’s return to his native country (he’d worked in the U.S. for some 10 years) in 1927 and the founding of his namesake company in Florence.

To mark the occasion, the house is releasing a capsule collection also called 1927 The Return To Italy. It features six shoe models created by its founder during the late 1920s and early ‘30s.

A look from Ferragamo’s 1927 The Return To Italy capsule collection. Ferragamo

And they are seriously fashion forward. Take this leopard-print knitted sock boot. It could easily form part of a fall 2017 collection but was actually conceived in 1925. Other highlights include a high-collared linen shoe boot from 1926, hand-painted with a leaf design and a geometric black and white printed pump with on-trend kitten heels from 1930.

“What goes around comes around,” as they say.

A look from Ferragamo’s 1927 The Return To Italy capsule collection. Ferragamo

The collection forms part of the Ferragamo Creations line, which features numbered, limited-edition reproductions of some of the house’s historic shoe designs that are preserved in the Florentine archive. Special commemorative packaging has also been created, comprising a bright blue box embellished with a metal plaque featuring the Ferragamo Creations logo.