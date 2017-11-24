Salvatore Ferragamo’s Fall 2018 Show Will Be Co-Ed

A look from Ferragamo's spring '18 runway show Rex Shutterstock

Salvatore Ferragamo is the latest Milan-based label to combine its men’s and women’s shows.

Next February, during Milan Women’s Fashion Week, the Florentine company will host a co-ed runway show to unveil its men’s and women’s fall 2018 collections, designed by Guillaume Meilland and Paul Andrew, respectively.

The show will mark the ready-to-wear debut of Andrew, who was previously women’s footwear creative director and was appointed creative director of the women’s line last October. He succeeded Fulvio Rigoni.

Paul Andrew Axel Dupeux.

According to a statement from Ferragamo, the decision to unify the two runway shows “reflects the strategy of the brand aimed at harmonizing the men’s and women’s collections in a market which requires a stronger and defined positioning with precise stylistic codes.”

Salvatore Ferragamo revealed in October that Andrew, who joined the company as women’s footwear director in September 2016, would take charge of the women’s wear ready-to-wear line, too. Andrew is tasked with the oversight of the development of all women’s product categories as well as the creative contents of all marketing, communication and image activities.

Next February, Gucci, Etro and Jil Sander will be among the fashion houses hosting co-ed runway shows in Milan.