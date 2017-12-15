Colette Says Goodbye With $2,350 Saint Laurent Roller-Boots

Saint Laurent x Colette roller-boots. Courtesy

Done in patent leather, Saint Laurent’s roller-boots with retailer Colette are so shiny you can practically see your face in them: cost $2,350. In the true spirit of collaboration, they feature a joint Saint Laurent / Colette logo on the toe stop.

On Dec. 20 the Parisian institution that is Colette will shut up shop for good. Creative director Sarah Andelman will launch her own consultancy company, Just An Idea, and as for Colette’s physical space on Paris’ Rue Saint Honoré, that is to become the city’s new Saint Laurent flagship boutique.

In the run-up to the closure, there have been monthlong residencies by a series of major brands, including Sacai, Balenciaga and Chanel. Fittingly, the final takeover is by Saint Laurent itself.

The house’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, and his team completely transformed the boutique’s first floor with black and white tiles that recalled Yves Saint Laurent’s own apartment in Paris. “We hardly recognized our shop after they changed the floor,” said Andelman, as she gave Footwear News a private tour of the space.

In addition to aforementioned roller-boots, there is also an early drop of those feathered boots and sandals from spring 2018. Co-branded footwear exclusives include fierce red tiger motif roller-skate stilettos and, rather easier to wear, sneakers featuring a red tiger print lip motif to the rear.

Saint Laurent skate boards Courtesy

There were also a series of cosigned collection pieces such as a custom vintage Polaroid SX-70, custom Bang & Olufsen headphones and speakers — all of which quickly sold out — plus, of course, “Le Smoking” emblazoned cigarette lighters that have sold out too, Andelman revealed, despite additional print-runs.

She also pointed out the skateboards by Arkaic Concept — in both leopard print and featuring Inez & Vinoodh lensed photo prints.

“Those pictures were from an old Saint Laurent campaign which was kind of a scandal in Paris at the time,” she said “The Press Association asked Saint Laurent to remove because it was considered too risqué but it’s is funny on the skateboard. Nobody is shocked about that.”