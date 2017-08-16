Roger Vivier’s Signature Flower Strass Design Gets the DIY Treatment

Roger Vivier Flower Strass Roger Vivier

It first made its appearance for fall 2016, but Roger Vivier’s Flower Strass motif has fast become a new signature for the label. It’s already a favorite with celebrities including Celine Dion and Kate Bosworth, as well as influencers such as brand ambassador Inès de la Fressange and blogger Chriselle Lim.

The asymmetric buckle is hand-set with differently sized Swarovski crystals and is handmade in France with techniques borrowed from the fine jewelry industry. Creative director Bruno Frisoni took inspiration for its vintage style design from the Vivier archives.

Kate Bosworth wears Roger Vivier Flower Strass pumps. Roger Vivier

Now Vivier fans can design a Flower Strass motif shoe to their own specifications thanks to a made-to-order service. There are four silhouettes to choose from: the ballerina flat, 65-millimeter pump, 100-millimeter pump and 100-millimeter slingback. Customers can select from 16 satin color variants and a choice of gold- or silver-tone buckles and hardware — because no one wants to clash the hardware on their shoes with that of their bag. Tsk.

The service has a 12-week delivery time and costs between $1,895 and $2,295. It will be available at the brand’s South Coast Plaza boutique in Costa Mesa, Calif., beginning Aug,. 19 and at Saks Fifth Avenue from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3 in conjunction with the department store’s 10022-Shoe floor 10th anniversary celebration.