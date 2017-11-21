Rihanna Poses With a Pucci Bath Towel on “Vogue Paris” Cover

Rihanna Splash

Vogue Paris traditionally enlists the help of a guest editor for its December issue and yes, this year, it was the turn of Rihanna.

And in a triple whammy typical of everyone’s favorite Bad Gal, she appeared in three different guises across three different collectible issues shot by Juergen Teller, Jean-Paul Goude and Inez and Vinoodh.

The images were unveiled Monday and the star posted all three on her instagram feed.

Inez and Vinoodh created a black and white version which sees the star smouldering in Dior. Albeit a just a headshot, we know this thanks to the logo strap. Yes logomania continues apace people.

@VogueParis Cover #2 Shot by @InezandVinoodh Styled by @melzy917 Hair by @YusefHairNYC Makeup by @stephane_marais_official Nails by @redhotnails A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Jean-Paul Goude captured Rihanna in an ultra chic French girl beret as befits the Gallic publication. Jeurgen Teller’s Pucci beach towel look was part just-got-out-of-the-shower, part pool party and all Rihanna.

@VogueParis on stands Dec.1 Cover #3 Shot by @jeanpaulgoudeofficial Styled by @aleksworo Hair by @YusefHairNYC Makeup by @stephane_marais_official Nails by @jennynails A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

If Rita Ora can rock up to the MTV EMAs in a hotel bathrobe with a towel in her hair then why not? Especially if, in Rihanna’s case the towel is by Pucci.

The December issue drops on news stands Dec. 1.