Riccardo Tisci Reimagines His Famous Givenchy Rottweiler Print

Givenchy Rottweiler capsule collection. Courtesy of brand.

It made its runway debut on a T-shirt in 2011, and since then, Riccardo Tisci’s famous Rottweiler print has become synonymous with the Givenchy marque.

However, as of Sunday, the original photographic interpretation is getting a more graphic makeover. The creative director has reimagined his signature dog in a new line-drawn format, realized across a limited-edition capsule collection for men called “The Rottweiler.”

A white sketch of the dog appears on a black backdrop to dramatic effect and comes printed on a selection of polo-style T-shirts (at the top left, much like a logo), sweatshirts (where it’s emblazoned across the front and sleeves) and bags (such as a backpack and a document wallet), as well as baseball caps and shoes.

The shoes take the form of a suitably urban, streamlined black sneaker with the Rottweiler motif printed subtly on the tongue.

The capsule line forms part of the label’s new spring summer 2017 collection. It will retail exclusively at Barneys New York and Givenchy’s flagship store on New York’s Madison Avenue. It will be priced between $170 and $950.

Since becoming artistic director for Givenchy men’s in 2009, Riccardo Tisci has infused the line — in which iconic prints have always taken center stage — with the urban elegance and fetishistic edge of elevated streetwear.