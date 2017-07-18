Prada is the Latest Luxury Brand to ‘Pop Up’ in Paris

Rendering of Prada window display. Galeries Lafayette

Prada will take over the window displays of Galeries Lafayette at the end of the month, while setting up two pop-up stores on the ground floor of the Paris department store, one for men and another for women.

From July 31 to Aug. 20, Prada will plaster the eleven windows lining the French capital’s Boulevard Haussmann with posters illustrating the fashion brand’s vision of women, with messages such as “soft touch” and “the rise of romance.”

The posters will also cover the facade of the store. A window on a perpendicular street will be dedicated to Prada perfume, and the skybridge between the store’s two main buildings will be decorated with a giant version of the brand’s Trick Robots.

The displays will reflect the brand’s fall 2017 collection and use wood paneling and contrasting colors to divide the spaces.

Rendering of the Prada men’s pop-up. Galeries Lafayette

The men’s pop-up store, which will feature pieces from the ready-to-wear collection as well as accessories, will be made from an open, boxlike structure with a black-and-white checked floor.

The woman’s pop-up will be an enclosed space with a video screen wall on the exterior to draw people in. The curved space will be lined in pastel green, and display bags and accessories.

Prada’s foray into the storied Parisian grand magasin comes on the heels of Italian jeweler Bulgari’s takeover of the storefronts this month, featuring cinema-inspired displays that included popcorn stands.

Faced with a decline in profits and sales last year, Prada has made pop-up stores part of its strategy to renew interest in its products, with between 30 and 40 slated for this year.