Prada’s Expanded Made-to-Order Décolleté Collection Includes 18 Shoe Styles

By / 2 hours ago
Prada new made to order styles.
Prada's new made-to-order styles.
Courtesy of brand

Why wear Prada when you can wear custom Prada? For spring, the brand is updating its Made-to-Order Décolleté collection.

Customers can select from 18 styles of pumps and sandals, and eight different heel heights. A wide range of shades are available in suede, satin, velvet and patent leather, and there’s also the option of adding a diamanté buckle.

With luxury fashion becoming increasingly accessible, customization offers a neat way to reclaim that element of exclusivity — especially where your Instagram feed is concerned.

The service is also available in classic Prada prints, expanded this season to encompass floral and heart motifs, all of which come on a patent-leather base. The sole can be personalized too; choices include black, lily-of-the-valley nude or pale blue. And along with standard initials, one can now add a memorable date, lucky number, or a heart, lip or flower-shaped charm.

The packaging will match the style ordered so the shoe will come in Prada’s classic blue box or a version emblazoned with one of the jazzy new prints. The service makes its debut at London’s Harrods department store in May and takes eight weeks from order to delivery.

Prada new made to order styles.A selection of Prada’s made-to-order sole options. Courtesy of brand

