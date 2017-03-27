Prada’s Expanded Made-to-Order Décolleté Collection Includes 18 Shoe Styles

Prada's new made-to-order styles. Courtesy of brand

Why wear Prada when you can wear custom Prada? For spring, the brand is updating its Made-to-Order Décolleté collection.

Customers can select from 18 styles of pumps and sandals, and eight different heel heights. A wide range of shades are available in suede, satin, velvet and patent leather, and there’s also the option of adding a diamanté buckle.

With luxury fashion becoming increasingly accessible, customization offers a neat way to reclaim that element of exclusivity — especially where your Instagram feed is concerned.

The service is also available in classic Prada prints, expanded this season to encompass floral and heart motifs, all of which come on a patent-leather base. The sole can be personalized too; choices include black, lily-of-the-valley nude or pale blue. And along with standard initials, one can now add a memorable date, lucky number, or a heart, lip or flower-shaped charm.

The packaging will match the style ordered so the shoe will come in Prada’s classic blue box or a version emblazoned with one of the jazzy new prints. The service makes its debut at London’s Harrods department store in May and takes eight weeks from order to delivery.