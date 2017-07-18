Pharrell Williams’ New Adidas Sneakers Drop July 28

Adidas Originals by Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu style. adidas

When it comes to sneakers, it’s been a busy old year for Pharrell Williams. Hot on the heels of his Stan Smith and Forest Hill-inspired warm-ups which made their court debut in May, come the ones we’ve all been waiting for.

The next installment of the Adidas Originals by Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu, the second edition, will release globally on July 28. Taking their cue from the clashing color palettes of late 1980’s performance footwear design, these psychedelic shades promise to turn up the heat for summer.

There are four colorways to choose from. There are two with multicolor weave uppers — one in pastel and the other in a more vibrant mix of shades. Both of these have plain white soles. The other two pairs come in tan and green and feature arresting marble effect soles in pink/orange and grey/black respectively.

All four pairs have a sock-like Primeknit upper atop an EVA waffle-textured midsole. They come with a branded suede logo detail on the tongue and contrast accent heel tab. The built-in lacing system makes for an ultra neat silhouette.

The shoes will retail at $130. Our prediction for the top-selling style? Our money is on the multicolor version with its vibrant yellow laces. Get in line.

