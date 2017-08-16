How to Nail the Perfect Pedicure

The Gloss 'Up beauty bar at Printemps. Printemps

Parisian department store Printemps recently opened a three-story beauty emporium complete with a chic nail bar from Gloss’Up.

The salon’s founder, Olivia Keusters, has her flagship store in Paris’ Marais district and regularly works with brands such as Dior.

Here are her top tips for a failsafe at-home pedi — plus, how to nail your color like a true Parisian.

Buff up and push down your cuticles. Hydrate your nails with oil. Remove leftover oil with acetone or the polish won’t stay put. Always use a base and a topcoat in addition to your color. Try CND’s Vinylux. Ensure you cover the nail rim with all the coats. That’s the secret to the professional salon effect. The most popular shades for haute Parisians are nude and “le vrai rouge” (a true red). Don’t match your mani to your pedi; it looks old-fashioned and can be really aging. Clash or color-block instead — just as you would your clothes.