Paula Cademartori Launches Milan Pop-Up

Paula Cademartori. Courtesy of brand.

Today marks Paula Cademartori’s first foray into brick-and-mortar retail with a three-month pop-up store in Milan’s Galleria del Toro.

“I am pleased with this debut and proud to present my creations in such an exclusive location in the heart of Milan,” said Cademartori. “The direct relationship with my clients is an essential part of my work, and I look forward to sharing with them my passion and inspirations. This will be a key experience for the brand’s development and future expansion.”

Designed by the architect Ferruccio Laviani, the two-level space plays with Cademartori’s signature geometric shapes in a rich mix of colors and materials with soft textures and metallic details.

The footwear lineup will include the brand’s most distinctive styles: Lotus and Blossom sandals, Bloom flats and Cosmic Cinderella pumps.

Paula Cademartori Milan pop-up store. Courtesy of brand.

Carryover bag styles Petite Faye, Dun Dun, Linda and Twiggy, plus the new Twi Twi, will come in monochrome with matching silk bandeau and in limited-edition polychrome exclusive to the pop-up. The selection will feature intarsias of the brand’s Big Bang, Nouveau Risque and Secret Garden themes.

Tongue-in-cheek leather and metal character key rings and bag charms complete the offering.

The exclusive pop-up selection will be also available on Farfetch.